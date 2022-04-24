Community volunteer day for Rebuilding Together Program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Volunteers across the community are coming together to donate their time and energy to provide home repair assistance to homeowners.

It’s all part of the ‘Rebuilding Together’ Program, which focuses on assisting the elderly and disabled.

Over 300 people helped landscape, paint, and provide general repairs for homeowners.

“It’s important to give back to the community. 1st Source Bank is a huge believer in reinvesting in the community. It’s a 165-year-old bank, and they have always done it,” House Captain and volunteer, Kirk Browning, said. “It’s important that we support the people, like veterans, disabled, elderly people who may not be able to perform these kind of tasks, or have the economic where with all to do it themselves.”

This year’s homes were selected in the far westside neighborhood.

