8th annual ‘Lax Out Childhood Cancer’ takes place in Middlebury

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Lacrosse teams came together in Middlebury on Saturday to raise money for kids with cancer.

Teams from across northern and central Indiana may have competed against each other, but they played for the same cause. It was all part of the 8th annual “Lax Out Childhood Cancer” event at the Northridge Middle and High School Fields. Apparel and concession sales benefit the Ronald McDonald House and Riley’s Children Hospital. Donations were also accepted.

“We have about 16 teams out here and I would say close to about a thousand people in the stands,” said Doug Lantz, president of the Northridge Lacrosse Board. “We have four different fields running and teams have come from Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, South Bend, to participate today.”

If you couldn’t make it out today but would like to donate, click here.

