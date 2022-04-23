State funding gives green light to local Elkhart County road improvements

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The state has approved funding that will provide millions of dollars for road and bridge improvements.

In total, 223 towns, cities and counties will receive more than $107 million in state funding through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. The funds are awarded twice a year, and are meant to help preserve, repair, and build Indiana’s infrastructure.

“Hoosiers and businesses consistently rely on local roads and bridges to be functional and safe,” State Rep. Doug Miller said. “These matching grants will help ensure our area’s economy continues to thrive and preserve Elkhart County’s reputation as the RV Capitol of the World.”

Area grant recipients include:

Bristol $916,759

Elkhart $525,337

Elkhart County $1 million

Middlebury $1 million

Millersburg $147,368

Wakarusa $144,200

Nappanee $726,746

In total, the Elkhart County communities will receive more than $4.4 million dollars in state matched grants for road and bridge maintenance.

