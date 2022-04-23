Advertisement

State funding gives green light to local Elkhart County road improvements

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The state has approved funding that will provide millions of dollars for road and bridge improvements.

In total, 223 towns, cities and counties will receive more than $107 million in state funding through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. The funds are awarded twice a year, and are meant to help preserve, repair, and build Indiana’s infrastructure.

“Hoosiers and businesses consistently rely on local roads and bridges to be functional and safe,” State Rep. Doug Miller said. “These matching grants will help ensure our area’s economy continues to thrive and preserve Elkhart County’s reputation as the RV Capitol of the World.”

Area grant recipients include:

  • Bristol $916,759
  • Elkhart $525,337
  • Elkhart County $1 million
  • Middlebury $1 million
  • Millersburg $147,368
  • Wakarusa $144,200
  • Nappanee $726,746

In total, the Elkhart County communities will receive more than $4.4 million dollars in state matched grants for road and bridge maintenance.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bremen Dollar Tree has been surrounded by controversy this week after the store manager...
‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy
Elkhart livestock owner charged with felony over dead animal disposal
Vigil held for 27-year-old Alexis Morales
Vigil held for 27-year-old Alexis Morales
Marqisha Thomas
Woman faces murder charges after shooting, killing boyfriend
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Latest News

First Alert Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weekend Forecast
On Friday night, the 'Dancing with our Stars Miracle Auction' took place at the Gillespie...
Dancing with our Stars at the Gillespie Conference Center
The Maple Syrup Festival kicks off for a weekend of sticky-fun.
Maple Syrup Festival kicks off
Elkhart County road improvements are scheduled from state-matched grants.
Elkhart Co. road improvements
The community is ready for the Blue Gold game on Saturday.
Community ready for Blue Gold game on Saturday