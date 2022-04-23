Pet adoption at Gurley Leep Subaru Showroom in Mishawaka

MISHAWKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Gurley Leep loves pets, and Gurley Leep Subaru has once again partnered with South Bend Pet Refuge to help loving families adopt a pet.

Their first pet adoption event held back in October of 2021, was such a success, that another pet adoption partnership was inevitable.

Nancy Whiteman, South Bend Pet Refuge’s Vice President, said that the partnership was perfect, as both Gurley Leep and the Pet Refuge care about making the right match when it comes to pairing families with pets- and cars.

“Well I can tell you that every shelter; Pet Refuge, Elkhart County, St. Joe County and South Bend are packed with dogs and cats right now. And so, we have a lot of unwanted animals out there, and instead of breeding more, we would love for people to come and adopt from a shelter,” Whiteman said.

To adopt a pet through South Bend Pet Refuge, you can click the link here for more information.

