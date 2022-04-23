Advertisement

Pet adoption at Gurley Leep Subaru Showroom in Mishawaka

Gurley Leep Subaru hosts pet adoption event
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Gurley Leep loves pets, and Gurley Leep Subaru has once again partnered with South Bend Pet Refuge to help loving families adopt a pet.

Their first pet adoption event held back in October of 2021, was such a success, that another pet adoption partnership was inevitable.

Nancy Whiteman, South Bend Pet Refuge’s Vice President, said that the partnership was perfect, as both Gurley Leep and the Pet Refuge care about making the right match when it comes to pairing families with pets- and cars.

“Well I can tell you that every shelter; Pet Refuge, Elkhart County, St. Joe County and South Bend are packed with dogs and cats right now. And so, we have a lot of unwanted animals out there, and instead of breeding more, we would love for people to come and adopt from a shelter,” Whiteman said.

To adopt a pet through South Bend Pet Refuge, you can click the link here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bremen Dollar Tree has been surrounded by controversy this week after the store manager...
‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Elkhart livestock owner charged with felony over dead animal disposal
‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’ draws big crowd
‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’ draws big crowd
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon

Latest News

One of the guests was Katie Williams who’s represented the State of Indiana’s squad as a...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Breakfast with Champions and Special Olympics Indiana
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Breakfast with Champions for Special Olympics Indiana
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Breakfast with Champions for Special Olympics Indiana
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon
Irish fans cheer on the team right before kickoff at the 2022 Blue-Gold Game.
Fans ‘shake down the thunder’ at 91st Blue-Gold Game