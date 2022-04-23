Advertisement

Maple Syrup Festival kicks off in Wakarusa

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking to have some fun this weekend?

Head to the Maple Syrup Festival in Wakarusa.

This year marks the 53rd year of the festival, which features carnival rides, craft vendors, entertainment, and of course, maple syrup.

There will be a parade Saturday at10:00 a.m., and a pancake and sausage meal until 2:00 p.m.

Organizers said they are expecting between 16,000 to 20,000 people at this year’s festival.

“We really can’t do this without our sponsors and our volunteers; and I have a core group of 25 dedicated volunteers that make this happen and about 55 sponsors, who, year after year give money to make this happen,” said Deb Shively, with the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce.

Here are the festival hours:

Saturday from 9-9 and Sunday from 9-6.

