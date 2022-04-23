‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Bremen Dollar Tree is going viral this week due to a unique help wanted sign that is not only controversial but could be considered discriminatory.

While the sign no longer hangs in the window of the Dollar Tree, it was there long enough for passers-by and potential customers to snap photos.

The handwritten sign read:

“I apologize for us closing AGAIN. My 2 new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn’t stand here for their entire shift.”

“Don’t hire Gen Z’s. They don’t know what work actually means. NOW HIRING! *Baby Boomers ONLY, thanks!”

Generation Z includes any person born between 1997 and 2012 or someone who is between 9 and 24 years old.

The Baby Boomer Generation includes any person born between 1946 and 1964 or someone who is between 58 and 76 years young.

“You’re going to get people from every group who are lazy and work hard. I’m sure when baby boomers were young, they were probably also called lazy, and it just keeps going on from generation to generation,” said frequent Dollar Tree customer Lindsay Berger.

16 News Now was informed that the store’s manager put up the sign after two young employees had quit.

“People just need to be kind and understand other people’s situations. You don’t always know what’s going on in somebody else’s life, and it’s not all about you. Be compassionate with another,” said Bremen Resident Elizabeth Wily.

16 News Now reached out to Dollar Tree for a statement on the incident.

“We are aware that an unauthorized sign was posted at our store for a brief period of time. The handwritten message was absolutely not approved by or condoned by our Company,” said Randy Guiler, Vice President and Investor Relations for Dollar Tree, Inc.

Federal law prevents employment discrimination based on race, sex, sexual orientation, disability, religion, color, and veteran status.

In the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), Congress warned against “the setting of arbitrary age limits regardless of potential for job performance has become a common practice, and … may work to the disadvantage of older persons.” As a local attorney told 16 News Now, it would be wise for a business to forbid its employees from making any employment decision based on someone’s age.

The manager is no longer employed by Dollar Tree.

