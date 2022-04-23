Earth Day celebration for Mind, Body, and Spirit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 34th Annual Arbor and Earth Day Celebration at Potawatomi Park, had all things, mind, body, and spirit.

Partnering with Conscious Michiana for the Earth Day: Mind, Body, Spirit Festival, The Arbor and Earth Day celebration kicked off with an earth walk around the park.

While walking through, attendees were able to peruse the event’s vendors and activities.

“It’s so important for the community, to be able to connect all of this together and to be able to bring it. I knew that there were all of us out there, I also knew that so many of us weren’t aware that others were out there. And so, what a great opportunity to just bring that and let the community really be aware of it and what’s going on,” said Jamila Blue, a founder of Conscious Michiana.

The event featured live music performances throughout the day, a visit from Mother Earth, yoga, local foods, and much more.

