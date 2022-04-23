‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’ draws big crowd

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

People gathered at the Gillespie Conference Center in South Bend Friday for the 2022 Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction.

The event benefited the Center for the Homeless.

Fourteen local celebrities paired up with professional dancers from Forever Dance Studio and Amy O’Day Dance.

Each vote was $43, which is the cost of serving one guest per night at the Center.

“I have no dance skills. I have no background in this. It’s completely out of my comfort zone, but at the end of the day, it’s all for a great cause. It’s for the Center for the Homeless. They are serving this community. The services they offer are vital. And so if this is the one thing I can do...I can go out there and embarrass myself but raise some money, then it’s worth it,” said Dancer Colleen Wilcox.

Dance Jamie McGraw won Friday night’s competition.

This is the Center’s biggest fundraiser.

