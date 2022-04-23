Advertisement

‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’ draws big crowd

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

People gathered at the Gillespie Conference Center in South Bend Friday for the 2022 Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction.

The event benefited the Center for the Homeless.

Fourteen local celebrities paired up with professional dancers from Forever Dance Studio and Amy O’Day Dance.

Each vote was $43, which is the cost of serving one guest per night at the Center.

“I have no dance skills. I have no background in this. It’s completely out of my comfort zone, but at the end of the day, it’s all for a great cause. It’s for the Center for the Homeless. They are serving this community. The services they offer are vital. And so if this is the one thing I can do...I can go out there and embarrass myself but raise some money, then it’s worth it,” said Dancer Colleen Wilcox.

Dance Jamie McGraw won Friday night’s competition.

This is the Center’s biggest fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bremen Dollar Tree has been surrounded by controversy this week after the store manager...
‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy
Elkhart livestock owner charged with felony over dead animal disposal
Vigil held for 27-year-old Alexis Morales
Vigil held for 27-year-old Alexis Morales
Marqisha Thomas
Woman faces murder charges after shooting, killing boyfriend
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Latest News

First Alert Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weekend Forecast
On Friday night, the 'Dancing with our Stars Miracle Auction' took place at the Gillespie...
Dancing with our Stars at the Gillespie Conference Center
The Maple Syrup Festival kicks off for a weekend of sticky-fun.
Maple Syrup Festival kicks off
Elkhart County road improvements are scheduled from state-matched grants.
Elkhart Co. road improvements
The community is ready for the Blue Gold game on Saturday.
Community ready for Blue Gold game on Saturday