Unity Gardens celebrates Earth Day

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Earth Day is April 22, and Unity Gardens in South Bend is celebrating.

On Saturday, April 23, volunteers will gather the LaSalle Square Garden from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. to plant seeds, bulbs and clean up the gardens from the winter months.

The St. Joseph County Master Gardeners will give away free trees and seeds at Kate’s Garden in Mishawaka. That will also take place from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Earth Day started in 1970, and this year’s theme is ‘Invest in our Planet.’

“Go out and plant a flower,” said Micah Niespodziany, the Welcome Center manager at Unity Gardens. “It’s good for the earth, it’s good for the pollinators, it’s good for you to get out there and get your hands a little dirty and be in the beautiful nature that we have.”

