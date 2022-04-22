Advertisement

REMINDER FOR BLUE-GOLD GAME: Douglas Road closed from Ironwood to Twyckenham

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With many anticipated to attend Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, this is an important reminder that Douglas Road from Ironwood Road to Twyckenham Drive is currently closed.

You will not be able to access the stadium from Douglas at Ironwood. This part of Douglas is expected to stay closed for two months.

Drivers are advised to take Ironwood south to State Road 23, and then take Edison Road west to Notre Dame Stadium.

If you’re approaching from the west, you can take a right at the roundabout at Twyckenham to reach Edison.

Those routes are shown in the map below:

(WNDU)

