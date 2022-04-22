Potawatomi Park to celebrate Earth Day this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As Earth Day is celebrated around the world, there are a few events here at home that shouldn’t be missed!

On Saturday, April 23, Potawatomi Park will be hosting an Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration will feature live music, food, gardening, yoga, reiki, and so much more!

There will be an Earth Walk Benefit to kick off the event where attendees can donate to the animal charity of their choice. A solar cooking tutorial follows, as well as a woodpecker feeder program, and a bike safety demo.

From 4-8 p.m. there is a live Earth Day party in the Potawatomi conservatories. The event will be accompanied by music from Bryan Edington and the Twelve Spanish Heart Flamenco Dancers.

Potawatomi Park is located at 2105 E. Mishawaka Ave.

With artists, exhibits, food, beverages, and a beautiful forecast on the docket, residents are sure to be in for a treat.

