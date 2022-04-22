Advertisement

Notre Dame unveils new 2022 shirt

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 22, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Notre Dame unveiled their new 2022 shirt.

The shirt can be preordered from the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore website.

Since 1990, the shirt has unified students, staff, and fans each football season. During its 33 years of operations, more than 3 million shirts have been sold and in the process they have raised millions of dollars for students. The shirt is not only an article of clothing, but also a wearable symbol of support for the Notre Dame student body.

The shirt is believed to be the single highest selling annual piece of college athletic apparel in the nation.

More than 160,000 shirts are sold annually, benefitting various student needs.

