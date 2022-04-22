Advertisement

New Buffalo Area Schools closed Friday due to threats on social media

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - New Buffalo Area Schools were closed Friday after New Buffalo Police were contacted by the FBI regarding specific social media posts that contained what appeared to be threats against students and New Buffalo School activities.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Leslie told 16 News Now that the district was notified about the threats from a student in the district just after 6:30 a.m.

Police say the building and grounds of New Buffalo Middle-High School were thoroughly searched, and Leslie says an all-clear was given around 10:20 a.m. after two dogs did a sweep.

A two-hour-delay was initially in place, but after officials determined that the sweep would take too long, schools were closed for the day. New Buffalo Middle-High School was eventually reopened for staff.

Leslie says the FBI is handling the matter with the student in question.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bremen Dollar Tree has been surrounded by controversy this week after the store manager...
‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy
Elkhart livestock owner charged with felony over dead animal disposal
Vigil held for 27-year-old Alexis Morales
Vigil held for 27-year-old Alexis Morales
Marqisha Thomas
Woman faces murder charges after shooting, killing boyfriend
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Latest News

First Alert Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weekend Forecast
On Friday night, the 'Dancing with our Stars Miracle Auction' took place at the Gillespie...
Dancing with our Stars at the Gillespie Conference Center
The Maple Syrup Festival kicks off for a weekend of sticky-fun.
Maple Syrup Festival kicks off
Elkhart County road improvements are scheduled from state-matched grants.
Elkhart Co. road improvements
The community is ready for the Blue Gold game on Saturday.
Community ready for Blue Gold game on Saturday