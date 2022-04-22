New Buffalo Area Schools closed Friday due to threats on social media

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - New Buffalo Area Schools were closed Friday after New Buffalo Police were contacted by the FBI regarding specific social media posts that contained what appeared to be threats against students and New Buffalo School activities.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Leslie told 16 News Now that the district was notified about the threats from a student in the district just after 6:30 a.m.

Police say the building and grounds of New Buffalo Middle-High School were thoroughly searched, and Leslie says an all-clear was given around 10:20 a.m. after two dogs did a sweep.

A two-hour-delay was initially in place, but after officials determined that the sweep would take too long, schools were closed for the day. New Buffalo Middle-High School was eventually reopened for staff.

Leslie says the FBI is handling the matter with the student in question.

