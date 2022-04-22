Medical Moment: Peroneal nerve dysfunction

(WNDU) - Common peroneal nerve dysfunction can be caused by sudden trauma or injury to the knee.

It affects how the leg feels and how the foot functions. For one young college athlete, when physical therapy didn’t work, a complex surgery made all the difference.

22-year-old Erin Moran loved to run. But over a year ago, she suddenly lost feeling in her right leg.

“It was hard. I was tripping everywhere. I was falling, I wasn’t able to drive,” Moran recalled.

The first doctor Erin and her mom visited told Erin she might never walk normally again. That’s when Erin was referred to Dr. Zarina Ali. Dr. Ali diagnosed Erin with what’s known as common peroneal nerve dysfunction.

“I commonly explain it to patients as sort of carpal tunnel of the leg,” said Dr. Ali, who is a neurosurgeon at the University of Pennsylvania.

Erin’s peroneal nerve, which runs along the side of the knee, was compressed, causing the numbness and foot drop. After months of physical therapy had no effect, Dr. Ali recommended decompression surgery.

“What we are doing is opening up the area of where that nerve can get entrapped under the muscle fascia,” Dr. Ali explained.

Erin’s surgery was an outpatient procedure. Dr. Ali cautioned her that recovery could take up to a year. But just four months after surgery, Erin began jogging. And on a whim, she did a 10 mile race in October.

“I felt so good that I came home and ran another seven miles,” Erin said.

With Dr. Ali’s blessing, Erin signed up to run the Philadelphia Marathon.

“When I hit a point where I didn’t think I could put one foot in front of another, I just looked down at my leg, my scar, and kind of just, like, tap it for some good luck,” she finished.

And it worked. She finished the entire 26.2 mile race with a smile.

Dr. Ali says many patients, like Erin, often recover fully from common peroneal nerve dysfunction. And Erin says she’s running another marathon this fall.

