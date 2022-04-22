Man found guilty in accidental shooting death of son

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been found guilty in connection to the accidental shooting death of his son back in June 2020.

Avion Sexton, Sr., 24, is guilty of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. A jury found him guilty of 13 different counts after a four-day trial.

Count 1: Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony,.

Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug at least 10 grams, a Level 2 Felony,

Count 3: Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 3 Felony,

Count 4: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 2 Felony,

Count 5: Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 Felony,

Count 6: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony,

Count 7: Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 Felony,

Count 8: Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury, a Level 5 Felony,

Count 9: Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony,

Count 10: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony,

Count 11: Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 6 Felony,

Count 12: Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Level 6 Felony,

Count 13: Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Police say 1-year-old Javion Sexton was shot after his 4-year-old sibling found and accidently fired a handgun inside a home in the 600 block of Leland Avenue on June 18, 2020.

Sentencing for Avion Sexton is set for May 18.

