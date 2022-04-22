Kosciusko Co. Police identify body of man found in lake

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Kosciusko County Police identified the body of a man who was discovered in a lake earlier this week.

According to officials, authorities located the body of a man now identified as 34-year-old Dustin Cloud of Claypool, face down in shallow water along the North side of Loon Lake.

Cloud was reported missing by his family on March 16.

The cause of death is pending as well as toxicology results.

According to officials, authorities located the body of a man now identified as 34-year-old Dustin Cloud of Claypool, face down in shallow water along the North side of Loon Lake. (WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.