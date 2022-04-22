First Alert Forecast: 80s Saturday Afternoon! T-storms Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY: The pick of the week and spring is here! Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds passing throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s by the afternoon, it will be breezy as well. Huge day in South Bend as the Fighting Irish return to Notre Dame Stadium for the annual blue and gold spring game. Kickoff is at 1pm and will be in the upper 70s! Have fun! High of 82 and humid. Winds SSW 10-25.

SUNDAY: Clouds return during the morning with very muggy air in place. Temperatures will rise to nearly 75 degrees before the cold front moves into the region. That cold front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. These scattered showers and storms could stick around into early Monday morning before things clear out. There is also the chance of isolated stronger thunderstorms. High of 75. Winds S 15-30 with a few gusts to 40 mph.

LONG RANGE: Some showers linger into Monday before things begin to clear out. We could be watching for a few brief showers heading into next week, but a look at our 10 day forecast shows that it could be mostly dry for much of Michiana. That means those farm fields will begin to dry out! This will come with some cooler temperatures, upper 40s are possible for highs a few days next week. Another chance of rain returns as temperatures return near average by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.