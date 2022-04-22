Elkhart livestock owner charged with felony over dead animal disposal

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Animal welfare agents spent hours at an Elkhart County farm today.

Public documents show that the owner of the property was charged last September with a felony count of failing to properly dispose of a dead animal.

The criminal case is still working its way through the courts, with a hearing on a plea agreement scheduled for May 11.

The Elkhart County Humane Society today removed at least one animal from the property. A society spokesperson would only say that the visit was part of an ongoing investigation.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirms that it sent a veterinarian and an animal health specialist to assist in evaluating the living conditions and the health of dozens of animals on the grounds off U.S. 20 south of Bristol.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.