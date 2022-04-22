Advertisement

Elkhart livestock owner charged with felony over dead animal disposal

By Mark Peterson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Animal welfare agents spent hours at an Elkhart County farm today.

Public documents show that the owner of the property was charged last September with a felony count of failing to properly dispose of a dead animal.

The criminal case is still working its way through the courts, with a hearing on a plea agreement scheduled for May 11.

The Elkhart County Humane Society today removed at least one animal from the property. A society spokesperson would only say that the visit was part of an ongoing investigation.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirms that it sent a veterinarian and an animal health specialist to assist in evaluating the living conditions and the health of dozens of animals on the grounds off U.S. 20 south of Bristol.

