Businesses on Eddy Street prepare for Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold game is known for bringing in crowds, and businesses on Eddy Street are getting ready.

In the past, the game has drawn in crowds of tens of thousands of people, making it great for local businesses.

With it being the first Blue-Gold game that fans are able to attend in two years, a huge turnout is expected.

At O’Rourke’s Public House, General Manager Amber Goddard says they’ve prepared by ordering extra truckloads of food and alcohol, and plan on opening an hour early.

“Everybody gets a thrill on working those days because it’s just non stop action all day and we have fun working as much as the people who come here to enjoy and have a drink or have some food. So, we are loaded up in every aspect with staffing, with our food, with our beer, with our liquor, and we are ready to have a great time on Saturday,” Goddard said.

O’Rourke’s will open at 10 a.m., as Goddard says they want to keep up with the tailgating that will likely be taking place all morning until the game starts at 1 p.m..

