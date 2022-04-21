Woman faces murder charges after shooting, killing boyfriend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The woman arrested and charged in connection with Monday’s homicide on South Bend’s east side entered a not guilty plea in court on Friday.

Through interviews and processing of evidence, the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified 27-year-old Marqisha Thomas as a suspect in the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Civon Green.

Marqisha Thomas (St. Joseph County Jail)

It happened in the 2800 block of Northside Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

Thomas has been formally charged with Murder and a Felony Firearm Enhancement. She is currently being held without bond at the St. Joseph County Jail.

If convicted of Murder, Thomas could spend 45-65 years in jail. Firearm Enhancement could add up to 20 additional years.

Another initial hearing for Thomas is scheduled for May 5.

Probable cause affidavit breakdown:

Thomas faces murder charges as police say she shot and killed her boyfriend, 28-year-old Civon Green, after tracking him down with her two young children in the car.

Police say neighbors living near Nuner Elementary School heard multiple gunshots around 8:30 P.M. Monday night.

Officers responded to find Civon Green lying in the roadway with an abdominal gunshot wound, with Marquisha Thomas standing nearby.

Thomas told officers at the South Bend Police Department that she got in a roadside argument with Green after driving around all night with her two children to find him.

Thomas claims Green tried to take her gun from her passenger side front seat before they both struggled over it.

She then says Green threw the gun toward the river before collapsing with a gunshot wound.

Police say they found three shell casings around Thomas’s passenger seat. The autopsy found no evidence suggesting Green was holding the 9-millimeter pistol when shots were fired. Thomas claimed both that somebody shot Green, and that he shot himself while they struggled over the gun during her 9-1-1 call.

Yet police say Thomas claims she never heard gunshots. She told them she didn’t even realize the gun went off before suggesting it must have happened during the struggle.

When police spoke to the five and seven-year-old children, one of them said Thomas told them not to say anything about what happened.

Charging documents and the affidavit in support of probable cause are included below:

