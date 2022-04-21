Advertisement

Toddler abandoned at the border in the middle of the night, loses shoes in the mud

According to CBP, agents have encountered over 38,000 noncitizen unaccompanied children in the...
According to CBP, agents have encountered over 38,000 noncitizen unaccompanied children in the first six months of fiscal year 2022, outpacing encounters for the same reporting period last year.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy was abandoned near the Rio Grande border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The little boy lost his shoes in the mud while crossing and was traveling within a group of 38 individuals.

Authorities say the toddler was medically screened and was in good health.

Agents found a birth certificate on the boy with the father’s information handwritten on the back.

According to CBP, agents have encountered over 38,000 noncitizen unaccompanied children in the first six months of the fiscal year 2022, outpacing encounters for the same reporting period last year.

Many of the children are very young and aren’t able to provide names or phone numbers of family members, so agents must rely on information written on clothing or notes found on the child to locate next of kin.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Vigil held for 27-year-old Alexis Morales
Vigil held for 27-year-old Alexis Morales
William Merriweather
Man charged with murder in connection to St. Joseph County homicide
Marqisha Thomas
Woman faces murder charges after shooting, killing boyfriend
Avion Sexton
Man found guilty in accidental shooting death of son

Latest News

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio is interviewed by The Associated Press...
Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence
Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Russia shifts forces for battle over Ukrainian heartland
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
First Alert Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weekend Forecast