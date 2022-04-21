Advertisement

South Bend to reimburse residents who improve sidewalks, curbs around homes

By 16 News Now
Apr. 21, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Good news if you live in South Bend and want to spruce up your neighborhood.

The City of South Bend will reimburse you a share of the cost if you add or improve the curbs and sidewalks around your home.

You must contact a licensed contractor that’s bonded with the city’s department of public works for an estimate.

Then, fill out a reimbursement application for the city to complete a pre-approval inspection.

The city is willing to reimburse $20 dollars per foot of sidewalk, and $15 dollars for every foot of curb.

For more information, simply click here.

