South Bend to reimburse residents who improve sidewalks, curbs around homes
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Good news if you live in South Bend and want to spruce up your neighborhood.
The City of South Bend will reimburse you a share of the cost if you add or improve the curbs and sidewalks around your home.
You must contact a licensed contractor that’s bonded with the city’s department of public works for an estimate.
Then, fill out a reimbursement application for the city to complete a pre-approval inspection.
The city is willing to reimburse $20 dollars per foot of sidewalk, and $15 dollars for every foot of curb.
