Fire at Fort Wayne mobile home kills 4 children

Investigators were working to identify the cause of a fire that killed four Fort Wayne children...
Investigators were working to identify the cause of a fire that killed four Fort Wayne children on Thursday, April 21.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a fire swept through a Fort Wayne mobile home, killing four children Thursday morning.

Adam O’Connor, a deputy fire chief in Fort Wayne, says firefighters responded to the blaze on the city’s northeast side just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday and found the mobile home engulfed in flames. He told The Journal Gazette of Fort Wayne that at least four adults who lived in the home were outside it when firefighters arrived, and that the four children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven’t released the names or ages of the children or adults, or suggested a possible cause of the fire. They also haven’t said whether any of the adult survivors were injured.

