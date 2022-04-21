Fair Food Extravaganza returns to the St. Joseph County 4H Fairgrounds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer isn’t here yet, but you can get a taste of the fair a few months early.

The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair is hosting a Fair Food Extravaganza. There are five food trailers serving up everything from funnel cakes to the famous Lemonade Shakeup.

“And this year something we’re adding is picnic tables,” said Alex Fox, concessions manager. “Now you can sit outside and enjoy it and enjoy the nice weather this weekend.”

The Fair Food Extravaganza will take place April 21-24, noon – 8 p.m.

