Advertisement

Elkhart Police seeking assistance in identifying individuals in theft investigation at Walmart

Officers with the Elkhart Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in...
Officers with the Elkhart Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in identifying two individuals who are wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at the Walmart on County Road 6 West on April 14.(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officers with the Elkhart Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in identifying two individuals who are wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at the Walmart on County Road 6 West on April 14.

The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has information regarding this investigation, to please call Cpl. Uhles at 574-295-7070 or EPD’s tip line at 574-389-4777. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Vigil held for 27-year-old Alexis Morales
Vigil held for 27-year-old Alexis Morales
William Merriweather
Man charged with murder in connection to St. Joseph County homicide
Marqisha Thomas
Woman faces murder charges after shooting, killing boyfriend
Avion Sexton
Man found guilty in accidental shooting death of son

Latest News

First Alert Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weekend Forecast
On Friday night, the 'Dancing with our Stars Miracle Auction' took place at the Gillespie...
Dancing with our Stars at the Gillespie Conference Center
The Maple Syrup Festival kicks off for a weekend of sticky-fun.
Maple Syrup Festival kicks off
Elkhart County road improvements are scheduled from state-matched grants.
Elkhart Co. road improvements
The community is ready for the Blue Gold game on Saturday.
Community ready for Blue Gold game on Saturday