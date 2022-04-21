Elkhart Police seeking assistance in identifying individuals in theft investigation at Walmart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officers with the Elkhart Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in identifying two individuals who are wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at the Walmart on County Road 6 West on April 14.

The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has information regarding this investigation, to please call Cpl. Uhles at 574-295-7070 or EPD’s tip line at 574-389-4777. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

