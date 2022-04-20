Wednesday’s Child: Orlando wants to go to Florida

(WNDU) - There’s a young man named Orlando who would like to visit Florida someday. It’s part of his wish list he hopes to share with his adoptive family. Grant Me Hope sent us this story of an energetic teen with big dreams.

“I’m actually really nice, outgoing, easy to get to know,” the 16-year-old said.

Orlando likes to play Pokémon. He collects the cards and likes to be ready to play at a moment’s notice.

“I’ll ask somebody if I wanted to battle them, but I did bring all my cards with me on my backpack,” Orlando said.

Orlando’s vacation dreams are pretty clear.

“I would like to go to Florida because it’s sunny there, and there’s lots of things that you could do,” Orlando explained. “Especially in Miami, which the Miami Heat is there.”

Basketball is his favorite sport to play and watch.

“My goal is actually to become a basketball player,” Orlando said.

Orlando knows what he wants in his next family.

“I want a mother and a father, probably a dog,” Orlando said. “Not a cat.”

If you would like to learn more about Orlando, click here for Grant Me Hope and the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

