Three students at Clay High School recognized by Young Writers USA

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Young Writers USA holds national writing competitions for students across the country to be selected to have their work published.

At Clay High School, the works of three students were selected to be published this summer.

According to Young Writers USA, having work published boosts confidence, nurtures creativity, and showcases talent.

For Clay High School tenth grader, Charlotte Griffith, the competition gave her an outlet to share how empowering living with Autism has been for her.

“It made me feel very heard. I had never really had a format where I felt like I could express that before. So, just, it was refreshing to sort of be able to put this on paper and then be recognized for it, which was like, just amazing,” Griffith said.

As well as having their work published, the selected students are entered to win a cash prize of one hundred dollars.

For more information about Young Writers USA, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.