Advertisement

The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge makes its way to Indiana

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The nationwide Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge was founded in 2016, by 7-year-old Brynne Rhodes, in honor of her mother, Kim, who was being treated for breast cancer at the time.

According to organizers, last year, the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge made its way to 36 states. This year, students at Notre Dame University “made a stand” to help put an end to breast cancer. Putting up the first Pink Lemonade Stand in the state of Indiana.

NFL Hall of Famer, Jerome Bettis, a current student at Notre Dame University stopped by to show his support for the cause.

Bettis, a member of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Board, had a special connection to the Breast Cancer research, as his mother, Gladys, survived her battle with the disease.

“Trying to create that awareness, raise the funds, to help try to create that cure, so that, maybe it’s not my mother, maybe it’s someone else’s mother or someone else’s parent that is saved, and I think ultimately, that’s the goal in all of this. We don’t want to see this affect anyone in such a deadly way,” Bettis said.

For more information on how to start a Pink Lemonade Stand, or to learn how it all started, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marqisha Thomas
Woman arrested, charged in South Bend homicide investigation
Alexis Morales and Messiah Morales
Missing Elkhart County mother’s death being investigated as homicide, baby alive
William Merriweather
Man charged with murder in connection to St. Joseph County homicide
Sean Clay, Jr.
South Bend Police searching for missing 24-year-old man
Ashley Humphrey found guilty
Caregiver found guilty of battering and strangling man with cerebral palsy

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Vigil held for 27-year-old Alexis Morales
Vigil held for 27-year-old Alexis Morales
Every single Michigan county reported jobless recession rates in March.
Michigan jobless rate continues to decline
27-year-old Alexis Morales was found deceased on Tuesday evening. On Thursday, a vigil was held...
Vigil held for Alexis Morales murder
Kosciusko County Police identify body found in lake.
Kosciusko County Police identify body found in lake