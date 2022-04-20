The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge makes its way to Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The nationwide Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge was founded in 2016, by 7-year-old Brynne Rhodes, in honor of her mother, Kim, who was being treated for breast cancer at the time.

According to organizers, last year, the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge made its way to 36 states. This year, students at Notre Dame University “made a stand” to help put an end to breast cancer. Putting up the first Pink Lemonade Stand in the state of Indiana.

NFL Hall of Famer, Jerome Bettis, a current student at Notre Dame University stopped by to show his support for the cause.

Bettis, a member of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Board, had a special connection to the Breast Cancer research, as his mother, Gladys, survived her battle with the disease.

“Trying to create that awareness, raise the funds, to help try to create that cure, so that, maybe it’s not my mother, maybe it’s someone else’s mother or someone else’s parent that is saved, and I think ultimately, that’s the goal in all of this. We don’t want to see this affect anyone in such a deadly way,” Bettis said.

For more information on how to start a Pink Lemonade Stand, or to learn how it all started, click here.

