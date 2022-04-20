Advertisement

More than a thousand Lippert employees team up during National Volunteer Week

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - National Volunteer Week is underway, and Lippert is teaming up to support local non-profits.

More than 1,200 Lippert employees in Michiana are volunteering this week at the Elkhart County 4H Fairgrounds.

Employees are packing more than 33,000 essential items each night for non-profits like the Center for the Homeless, La Casa de Amistad and the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

“What we’ve learned through this initiative with Lippert is so many people want to get involved, they just don’t know how,” said Michilah Grimes, director of corporate & community impact. “So being able to provide opportunities and experiences for them to serve and give back, it’s created stronger teams, stronger communities, stronger families.”

In total, Lippert employees in Michiana will pack more than 100,000 items this week for local non-profits.

