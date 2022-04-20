Medical Moment: A new way to detect stuttering

(WNDU) - About three million people in the U.S. have a chronic stutter.

Many of them say it makes everyday life harder than it needs to be. Even though there’s no way to cure a stutter, a new discovery could help many people.

“The challenges for people who stutter are profound,” said Jennifer Below, an associate professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Some believe those who stutter have lower intelligence or the stutter is a result of a childhood trauma.

“This has all been proven to be false. The one thing we know about stuttering is that it is absolutely genetic,” Dr. Below said.

Now, researchers have been able to pinpoint some genes that are associated with stuttering. These include genes linked to a dopamine pathway.

“Suggesting that there might be something about how the brain is processing and signaling that could be disrupted in stuttering,” Dr. Below continued.

As well as genes associated with how hormones are regulated and processed in the body. Professor Below and colleagues imputed these sets of traits in a databank with 100,000 genetic samples.

“We were able to identify almost 10,000 people who our algorithm predicted might stutter,” Professor Below said.

The databank also predicted that the co-author of the study, Robin Jones, might suffer from the stutter.

“The stuttering that I had, it began at four years of age. For people who stutter, they know exactly what they want to say, but they are not able to say it,” Jones said.

And now this may be the first step in giving them that voice.

“Communication is a quintessential aspect of the human experience. Hopefully by doing this work, we will be able to develop treatments,” Jones said.

This is a big development for treatments that improve the lives of people who stutter.

