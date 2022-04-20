LOGAN hosts autism training workshop for local law enforcement

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - April is Autism Acceptance Month. And on Wednesday, LOGAN held a workshop for local police on how to interact with people with autism and disabilities.

South Bend and St. Joseph County police were in attendance.

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities make up one of the largest minority groups in the U.S. and have a greater chance of encountering law enforcement. Yet, officials say police are often not equipped to help them—making this training incredibly important.

“There is a lot of awareness about autism right now, but we haven’t been successful at spreading knowledge about what autism is and what autism isn’t and characteristics of autism,” says Joshua John Diehl, chief program officer at LOGAN. “They might not understand what is safe and what is dangerous. They might actually go toward a dangerous situation and away from a safe one.”

St. Joseph County police also created and sold t-shirts last month to promote Autism Acceptance Month, with all the proceeds going back to LOGAN.

