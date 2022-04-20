Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Showers Return to Michiana, Much Warmer by the Weekend

Showers return to Michiana on Wednesday. Temperatures begin to rise, nearing 80 by the weekend. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the afternoon. A few showers continue into the early evening. Winds will increase throughout the day as well. Winds gusting between 25 and 35 miles per hour are possible later in the evening. Temperatures will be rising back into the lower 50s for highs. High of 53 degrees. Winds of 10-15 mph gusting to 35.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers will become possible during the late evening. Some heavier pockets of rain are possible. Mostly scattered showers will linger overnight and into early Thursday morning. Staying very windy overnight. Low of 47 degrees. Winds of 15-20 mph gusting to 35.

THURSDAY: A few light showers during the morning but clearing out as the morning rush gets moving. The breeze will lighten a bit and clouds will begin to clear through the middle of the day. Sunshine will fill the skies later in the afternoon as highs rise even more into the 60s. High of 69 degrees. Winds of W 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying mostly cloudy throughout the day. Friday begins dry but Showers move in during the afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible later in the day. Some of the rain will linger through the evening as the warm front moves through Michiana. Temperatures remain in the middle 60s for much of the day. High of 64 degrees. Winds of W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: A few light showers through the early morning hours of Saturday. Then the clouds will clear, and the southerly winds will begin to pump the warmth into Michiana. Highs will approach 80 degrees on Saturday afternoon for the Blue & Gold game! It will remain warm on Sunday before more showers move in to begin next week. Temperatures turn much cooler through the middle of the week before rebounding near average by next weekend.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, April 19th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 45

Tuesday’s Low: 34

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: 0.2″

