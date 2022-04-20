Advertisement

Donor pledges $2.5 million toward Warsaw’s Central Park Pavilion remodel

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A donor has pledged $2.5 million toward the Central Park Pavilion remodel in Warsaw.

According to our reporting partners at Times-Union, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer made the announcement to the Parks and Recreation Board on Tuesday.

The name of the donor is not expected to be released until the board approves a note of understanding at the next meeting.

The current estimated cost of the remodel is $3.1 million.

