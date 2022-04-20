Advertisement

Department of Education announces more student loan changes

The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to forgiveness through the income-driven repayment program.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some financial aid help may be coming to those who are still paying federal student loans.

The Department of Education announced Tuesday it’s making changes to the system.

The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to forgiveness through the income-driven repayment program.

The income-driven repayment program offers four repayment plans and allows those in debt to avoid loan default by lowering monthly payments based on family size and income.

It also promises loan forgiveness after at least 20-years’ worth of payments is completed.

Thousands of other borrowers will also get immediate forgiveness due to the public service loan forgiveness program.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marqisha Thomas
Woman arrested, charged in South Bend homicide investigation
Alexis Morales and Messiah Morales
Missing Elkhart County mother’s death being investigated as homicide, baby alive
William Merriweather
Man charged with murder in connection to St. Joseph County homicide
Sean Clay, Jr.
South Bend Police searching for missing 24-year-old man
Ashley Humphrey found guilty
Caregiver found guilty of battering and strangling man with cerebral palsy

Latest News

With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
Civilians in the Ukrainian town of Rubizhne were caught in the middle of a battle with Russian...
Civilians caught in between battle in eastern Ukraine
The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.
Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton in Cincinnati
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather