Beacon Health System embarking on massive construction project at Memorial Hospital

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Memorial Hospital in South Bend is launching one of the most transformative construction projects in its 129-year history.

The new 10-story patient bed tower project will have seven new patient care floors and will expand the intensive care unit. More than 50 patient beds will be added, and an estimated 500 new jobs will also be created.

The estimated $232 million investment will not only transform and reshape how Memorial Hospital provides patient care, but it will also redefine the skyline in downtown South Bend.

The project is expected to be completed by March 2026.

