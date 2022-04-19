Advertisement

Thanks to residents of St. Joe County, out of service sirens have been identified

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY., Ind. (WNDU) - Due to the county receiving more than 200 calls and 80 texts in regards to a siren test conducted earlier this month, Emergency Management Officials in St. Joe County were able to locate and identify sirens that have become impaired.

Tornado sirens are outdoor warning systems, making them subject to harsh weather conditions that cause technical difficulties.

Before the test conducted on April 5th, officials asked the public for feedback. Thanks to the many responses of residents, Emergency Management was able to locate and identify six sirens that are out of service.

“One of those sirens should be repaired in the next few days as we’re waiting on a new radio transmitter. The other sirens, I’m sorry to say, that they are going to require circuit boards. We have fallen victim to the same problem that everybody else has, is supply shortages,” said John Antonucci, the Director of St. Joe County’s Emergency Management Agency.

Antonucci, said that while six out of the sixty-seven sirens are down at the moment, they are laid out to overlap, meaning that county residents would still be able to hear a siren in the event of a tornado.

