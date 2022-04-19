Advertisement

Suzuki Garphyttan celebrates 25-year anniversary

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend company is celebrating is 25th anniversary this year!

Suzuki Garphyttan has been responsible for making small pieces of equipment that are vital to the automotive industry.

Their South Bend factory was the first project outside of their home country of Sweden.

They’ve grown from 15 to employees to 85, and their plans for expansion are set to continue.

“South Bend was chosen because it’s pretty well located between Chicago and Detroit. Of course, Detroit is the main capitol for the automotive industry in the U.S. Logistically, it’s well-placed, but also, the city as such, was interested to attract new industries,” said Ad Raatgeep, the president and CEO of Suzuki Garphyttan.

The company produces steel wires for springs in engine valves.

Each one made can withstand one-billion rotations, and Suzuki Garphyttan is one of the few company’s in the world who can make the product.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Subaru and its driver were pulled from the St. Joseph River Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River
Police were sent to the 2800 block of Northside Blvd. for a report of a shooting on Monday...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly South Bend shooting identified
Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr.
Wolcottville man charged with rape, battery after holding woman captive for 2 weeks
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
UPDATE: Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County baby, mom
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

The mask mandate has ended and transportation hubs will now let you travel without a mask.
Mask mandate optional for transportation hubs
The family of a murdered Benton Harbor teen is calling for more accountability from police.
Eric McGinnis Cold Case update
Sirens identified in St. Joe
Thanks to residents of St. Joe County, out of service sirens have been identified
The company from Sweden specializes in making parts for the automotive industry.
Suzuki Garphyttan celebrates 25-year anniversary
Beacon Health System says that it's volunteers are invaluable for their day-to-day operations...
Local hospitals thank volunteers during National Volunteer Week