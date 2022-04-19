Suzuki Garphyttan celebrates 25-year anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend company is celebrating is 25th anniversary this year!

Suzuki Garphyttan has been responsible for making small pieces of equipment that are vital to the automotive industry.

Their South Bend factory was the first project outside of their home country of Sweden.

They’ve grown from 15 to employees to 85, and their plans for expansion are set to continue.

“South Bend was chosen because it’s pretty well located between Chicago and Detroit. Of course, Detroit is the main capitol for the automotive industry in the U.S. Logistically, it’s well-placed, but also, the city as such, was interested to attract new industries,” said Ad Raatgeep, the president and CEO of Suzuki Garphyttan.

The company produces steel wires for springs in engine valves.

Each one made can withstand one-billion rotations, and Suzuki Garphyttan is one of the few company’s in the world who can make the product.

