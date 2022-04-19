Advertisement

Study: Dementia rates differ based on race, ethnicity

According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop...
According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop dementia compared to white participants.
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests older people of color may face higher rates of dementia than their white counterparts.

The medical journal JAMA published the study Tuesday.

Researchers analyzed the records of nearly 2 million people enrolled in the Veterans Health Administration.

They found significant differences in dementia incidences among those 55 years old or older, based on race and ethnicity.

According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop dementia compared to white participants.

And Black patients were over 1.5 times more at risk.

They also found higher risks with Asian and other minority participants.

Researchers said clinicians should be aware of the risk factors for dementia within certain groups so they can help control those factors when possible.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Subaru and its driver were pulled from the St. Joseph River Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River
Police were sent to the 2800 block of Northside Blvd. for a report of a shooting on Monday...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly South Bend shooting identified
Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr.
Wolcottville man charged with rape, battery after holding woman captive for 2 weeks
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
UPDATE: Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County baby, mom
Local celebrity preps for ‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’
Local celebrity preps for ‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’

Latest News

The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Hunter captures rare white turkey at national recreation area
Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested in Hawaii again.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii
Alexis Morales and Messiah Morales
BREAKING: SUV of missing Elkhart mom and baby found in South Bend