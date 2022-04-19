Male victim dead in homicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead in a homicide investigation near Nuner Elementary School.

The victim’s name is being withheld, as police are notifying next-of-kin.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, police were sent to the 2800 block of Northside Blvd. behind Nuner Elementary School— however, the location is coincidental— as there is no known connection between the site of the school and the shooting.

“We’ve heard from community members because of the proximity to a school. In no way is this situation related to the school— it just happens to be near the school, but it does not involve the school whatsoever. No one involved [in the shooting] is associated, we just want to make that clear,” South Bend Police Dept. media liaison Ashley O’Chap told 16 News Now.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating and has interviewed several individuals.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the South Bend Police Department Detective’s Bureau at (574) 235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

