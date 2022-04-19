Advertisement

The SHARE Foundation needs your help after canceling spring luncheon

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2022
ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been over two years since COVID changed the way we live our lives and gather as a community.

For nonprofit organizations, it meant canceling fundraisers.

For the third year in a row, The SHARE Foundation in Rolling Prairie decided to cancel its spring luncheon. But the organization has alternate plans and needs your help to raise money for their adult other-abled residents.

Our Chief Photojournalist Don Schoenfeld introduces us to the villagers of Sharing Meadows in the video above!

If you would like to help The SHARE Foundation, and maybe you need a Mother’s Day gift, you can donate to receive a gift box and chances to win more prizes. For more information and to donate, click here.

If you are wondering, The SHARE Foundation does plan to have its annual Leprechaun Hunt in August.

