Advertisement

Retired officers join Mishawaka PD’s Cold Case Homicide Unit

By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department has its cold case bases covered.

For nearly three decades, all murders in St. Joseph County, including cold cases, were investigated by a county-wide multi-jurisdictional homicide task force.

That task force disbanded last fall.

Turns out, the City of Mishawaka fared pretty well in the transition.

It had assigned just one officer to the homicide task force. It now has three officers on the job working in the new Mishawaka Cold Case Homicide Unit.

From Phyllis Eckert, a 70-year-old woman who was shot to death in 1988 while walking her dog, to 15-year-old Shelley Ann Werner, who was abducted from a grocery store parking lot and murdered in the summer of 1980, Mishawaka has seven unsolved cold case killings still on the books.

“Well, we feared that these cases would be pushed to the back and never looked at again, and I believe that was wrong for the family members. They need closure and so we found these three gentlemen that are dedicated to their job and their community,” Asst. Chief Dan Gebo told 16 News Now.

Three retired South Bend officers were sworn in to the Mishawaka P.D. a couple of weeks ago, but Tim Corbett, Dave Dosman, and Jim Campbell actually started working in January.

“They come over here and on a voluntary basis, they don’t get paid. It’s on their own time, they come and go as they please,” Asst. Chief Gebo said. “They’re dedicated to the community, and they love police work. Their blood is blue, and they’re great people.”

The unit has already considers one of Mishawaka’s seven cold cases--solved. The case will be presented to the prosecutor’s office next week, but it unlikely to result in charges because it is presumed that the suspects identified in the murder of Shelley Ann Werner are deceased.

As for the status of cold case investigations at the South Bend Police Department, a spokesperson says a Cold Case Unit consisting of retired officers is being organized.

The department is currently working nine inherited cold cases and will address more when more part time and retired officers are in the mix.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Subaru and its driver were pulled from the St. Joseph River Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River
Police were sent to the 2800 block of Northside Blvd. for a report of a shooting on Monday...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly South Bend shooting identified
Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr.
Wolcottville man charged with rape, battery after holding woman captive for 2 weeks
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
UPDATE: Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County baby, mom
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

The mask mandate has ended and transportation hubs will now let you travel without a mask.
Mask mandate optional for transportation hubs
The family of a murdered Benton Harbor teen is calling for more accountability from police.
Eric McGinnis Cold Case update
Sirens identified in St. Joe
Thanks to residents of St. Joe County, out of service sirens have been identified
The company from Sweden specializes in making parts for the automotive industry.
Suzuki Garphyttan celebrates 25-year anniversary
Beacon Health System says that it's volunteers are invaluable for their day-to-day operations...
Local hospitals thank volunteers during National Volunteer Week