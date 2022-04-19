Retired officers join Mishawaka PD’s Cold Case Homicide Unit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department has its cold case bases covered.

For nearly three decades, all murders in St. Joseph County, including cold cases, were investigated by a county-wide multi-jurisdictional homicide task force.

That task force disbanded last fall.

Turns out, the City of Mishawaka fared pretty well in the transition.

It had assigned just one officer to the homicide task force. It now has three officers on the job working in the new Mishawaka Cold Case Homicide Unit.

From Phyllis Eckert, a 70-year-old woman who was shot to death in 1988 while walking her dog, to 15-year-old Shelley Ann Werner, who was abducted from a grocery store parking lot and murdered in the summer of 1980, Mishawaka has seven unsolved cold case killings still on the books.

“Well, we feared that these cases would be pushed to the back and never looked at again, and I believe that was wrong for the family members. They need closure and so we found these three gentlemen that are dedicated to their job and their community,” Asst. Chief Dan Gebo told 16 News Now.

Three retired South Bend officers were sworn in to the Mishawaka P.D. a couple of weeks ago, but Tim Corbett, Dave Dosman, and Jim Campbell actually started working in January.

“They come over here and on a voluntary basis, they don’t get paid. It’s on their own time, they come and go as they please,” Asst. Chief Gebo said. “They’re dedicated to the community, and they love police work. Their blood is blue, and they’re great people.”

The unit has already considers one of Mishawaka’s seven cold cases--solved. The case will be presented to the prosecutor’s office next week, but it unlikely to result in charges because it is presumed that the suspects identified in the murder of Shelley Ann Werner are deceased.

As for the status of cold case investigations at the South Bend Police Department, a spokesperson says a Cold Case Unit consisting of retired officers is being organized.

The department is currently working nine inherited cold cases and will address more when more part time and retired officers are in the mix.

