REAL Services hosts 26th annual Age of Excellence Awards luncheon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - REAL services celebrated caregivers at its 26th annual Age of Excellence Awards luncheon.

The event took place Tuesday afternoon at the Century Center in downtown South Bend.

More than 400 individuals and organizations were celebrated for their commitment and dedication to helping those in need in our community, particularly the elderly and disabled.

This year’s keynote speaker was Anne Thompson from NBC News. You may remember that she began her journalism career right here at WNDU.

“What they do is so selfless,” Thompson says. “They volunteer to help people and make that transition as they age, tell people who don’t have the resources to stay healthy. And that giving back makes this community better, makes every community better. And it’s an honor to come and talk to them today.”

Meanwhile, our very own Terry McFadden was the emcee.

The awards that were given out today are listed below:

Professional of the Year - Vanessa Marbley

Family Caregiver of the Year - Sean Porter

Business of the Year - Primrose Retirement Community of Mishawaka

Wyatt Mick Volunteer of the Year - Doris Baker

Agency/Program Serving Low-Income of the Year - Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County

Change Agent of the Year - Nancy Lute

Sgt. Shriver Lifetime Achievement Award - Cynthia Davis

Les Fox Hoosier Lifetime Award - Ed Baer

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.