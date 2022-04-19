Advertisement

Medical Moment: Childhood diet influences heart health later in life, study says

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Worldwide health experts call obesity an epidemic. Obese kids are much more likely to have high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which puts them at risk for cardiovascular disease.

But a new study shows how better eating patterns could help kids get on a healthier track.

If you think that what kids put in their bodies now won’t matter years from now, think again.

“It’s not generally known that cardiovascular disease, things like heart attacks and strokes, really have their beginnings in very early childhood,” said Michael Macknin, a professor emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic.

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic enrolled 96 pairs of parents and their kids in a 52-week study to see if one of three healthy eating plans could lower their cardiovascular risk. In one case, the kids and one parent were assigned to eat foods from a plant-based diet: fruit, vegetables, and healthy proteins, like legumes, beans, chickpeas, and lentils. The American Heart Association diet: fruits and vegetables, dairy and lean meats, or the Mediterranean diet, which is similar to the AHA diet but it emphasizes fish, nuts, and olive oil. The researchers used fasting blood tests to measure the biomarkers of cardiovascular risk and found all three eating plans were effective.

“Things like blood pressure, both systolic and diastolic, blood pressure went down total cholesterol decreased, LDL cholesterol, the bad one, went down,” Macknin said.

Researchers say that even small changes to eating habits make a difference.

“Pick a diet that you think you can stick with and just do the best you can. You don’t have to be perfect to make really wonderful changes,” Macknin continued.

Dr. Macknin said most of the study participants lost significant weight at the four week mark, but the rate of weight loss was hard to maintain over the course of the full year.

Despite that, their heart health improved and their cardiovascular benefits were still evident.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Subaru and its driver were pulled from the St. Joseph River Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River
Police were sent to the 2800 block of Northside Blvd. for a report of a shooting on Monday...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly South Bend shooting identified
Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr.
Wolcottville man charged with rape, battery after holding woman captive for 2 weeks
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
UPDATE: Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County baby, mom
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

The mask mandate has ended and transportation hubs will now let you travel without a mask.
Mask mandate optional for transportation hubs
The family of a murdered Benton Harbor teen is calling for more accountability from police.
Eric McGinnis Cold Case update
Sirens identified in St. Joe
Thanks to residents of St. Joe County, out of service sirens have been identified
The company from Sweden specializes in making parts for the automotive industry.
Suzuki Garphyttan celebrates 25-year anniversary
Beacon Health System says that it's volunteers are invaluable for their day-to-day operations...
Local hospitals thank volunteers during National Volunteer Week