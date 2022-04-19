Medical Moment: Childhood diet influences heart health later in life, study says

(WNDU) - Worldwide health experts call obesity an epidemic. Obese kids are much more likely to have high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which puts them at risk for cardiovascular disease.

But a new study shows how better eating patterns could help kids get on a healthier track.

If you think that what kids put in their bodies now won’t matter years from now, think again.

“It’s not generally known that cardiovascular disease, things like heart attacks and strokes, really have their beginnings in very early childhood,” said Michael Macknin, a professor emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic.

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic enrolled 96 pairs of parents and their kids in a 52-week study to see if one of three healthy eating plans could lower their cardiovascular risk. In one case, the kids and one parent were assigned to eat foods from a plant-based diet: fruit, vegetables, and healthy proteins, like legumes, beans, chickpeas, and lentils. The American Heart Association diet: fruits and vegetables, dairy and lean meats, or the Mediterranean diet, which is similar to the AHA diet but it emphasizes fish, nuts, and olive oil. The researchers used fasting blood tests to measure the biomarkers of cardiovascular risk and found all three eating plans were effective.

“Things like blood pressure, both systolic and diastolic, blood pressure went down total cholesterol decreased, LDL cholesterol, the bad one, went down,” Macknin said.

Researchers say that even small changes to eating habits make a difference.

“Pick a diet that you think you can stick with and just do the best you can. You don’t have to be perfect to make really wonderful changes,” Macknin continued.

Dr. Macknin said most of the study participants lost significant weight at the four week mark, but the rate of weight loss was hard to maintain over the course of the full year.

Despite that, their heart health improved and their cardiovascular benefits were still evident.

