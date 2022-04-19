Advertisement

Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize

Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on his mother's house. The rest he plans to put away for retirement.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT
CLIVE, Iowa (Gray News) – A man in Iowa said a ticket-printing mistake was a happy accident that led to his $1 million Mega Millions win.

Josh Buster said when he asked for five easy-pick plays for Friday’s drawing, the clerk initially just printed one play from the lottery terminal, according to the Iowa Lottery.

The clerk then printed four more plays on a separate ticket.

“I feel like that changed the numbers that I would have gotten if he had put them all on one instead of making that mistake,” Buster said.

Buster, a restaurant prep chef, realized he had won big early Saturday.

“I got up to go to work early in the morning. I opened up the lottery app and scanned my tickets,” he recalled. “I always keep my tickets in the console of my car. And I scanned it in the car and freaked out and ran back inside.”

Buster said he was having trouble believing what he was seeing, so he double-checked the winning lottery numbers online.

He claimed his prize Monday at Iowa Lottery headquarters.

Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on his mother’s house. The rest he plans to put away for retirement.

