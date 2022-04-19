Local hospitals honor volunteers during National Volunteer Week

(WNDU) - It’s National Volunteer Week and both St. Joe and Beacon Health Systems want to spotlight those folks who donate their time to improving patient care.

Between the health clinics and hospitals in Mishawaka and Plymouth, St. Joe has about 200 volunteers who play piano, help with patient transport, work in registration, and greet people at entrances.

“It just kind of gives some added support, some free hands that can really help the patient just kind of feel calm,” said Cari Wilson, Regional Volunteer Director for St. Joseph Health System. “And so the volunteers’ kindness, compassion, and the time that they have can really kind of take that, lift that off a little bit.”

Beacon Health System has roughly 250 volunteers who serve various roles.

“They actually help us in a lot of our service areas from rocking babies to pushing people that are coming in or are being discharged from the hospital. They deliver magazines, coloring books, pages, books to read, they play the piano,” said Kara Strang, Volunteer Director at Beacon Health System. “They work in our gift shop, they’re very crucial to a lot of our operations.”

Beacon treated their volunteers to a luncheon, and St. Joe volunteers get to go to the Blue and Gold game this weekend.

If you are interested in volunteering for Beacon, simply click here.

If you are interested in volunteering for St. Joe, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.