Local celebrity preps for ‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’

Local celebrities are gearing up for the 2022 ‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’ to benefit the Center for the Homeless in South Bend.

Jamie McGraw, 35, is dancing in this year’s competition.

McGraw has been the face of Logan Center for years.

Local celebrities pair up with professional dancers from Forever Dance Studio and Amy O’Day Dance.

“It brings the community out and I want to give back to the homeless...It’s very sad to see the homeless outside and I want to raise money,” said McGraw.

“And you never know. At any time one of us could be homeless and in that situation; and I just hope there would be people out there like Jamie who would do something like this to help me, if it was me out there,” said Professional Dance Instructor of Forever Dance Studio Nicole Majewski.

While it is McGraw’s first time participating in this competition, he said he has been dancing all his life.

“I have done dancing for quite a while and I wanted to do my part...I’ve done the Nutcracker and musical theater,” he said.

Majewski said she has been a part of this competition for over a decade.

“Jamie is absolutely fantastic and I am so incredibly proud of all he’s done with his dancing and with raising money for the Center for the Homeless...He always makes me smile. We laugh a lot on our lessons, but we work and play just as hard,” said Majewski.

“I’ve been enjoying this, thanks to Nicole, my partner. She is wonderful and she is great,” said McGraw.

It’s $43 to vote and each vote is a donation.

Your $43 will help house one guest at the Center for a night.

“We can all give back in our own way and for me, I can use my time and my talents for dancing to help in any way I can and help with this event,” said Majewski.

The event is this Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn in South Bend, but it is sold out.

If you would like to vote, click here.

