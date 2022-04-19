Advertisement

Livestock contractor charged with inhumane slaughter of animal, deputies say

Authorities report Philip Hayes has been arrested after a roaming donkey was shot and killed.
Authorities report Philip Hayes has been arrested after a roaming donkey was shot and killed.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida have arrested a man in the death of an animal after they say he was initially called to help them with a roaming donkey.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports deputies responded to an animal complaint of a donkey who was roaming unattended near a local bridge on April 12.

They called Philip Hayes, an independent livestock contractor, for assistance. However, the sheriff’s office said the donkey was shot and killed by Hayes.

Investigators found that Hayes committed an act that resulted in the cruel death of the donkey and did not use humane methods to prevent needless suffering.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that before the killing, Hayes was observed hand-feeding the animal and refused to use equipment provided by the witness to facilitate the capturing of the animal. Hayes then proceeded to his vehicle to obtain a firearm.

Hayes is being charged with the inhumane slaughter of livestock and torture-inflict pain and serious injury/death charges.

The sheriff’s office said Hayes turned himself in during the overnight hours.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Morales and Messiah Morales
Missing Elkhart County mother and baby found in South Bend
A black Subaru and its driver were pulled from the St. Joseph River Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River
Police were sent to the 2800 block of Northside Blvd. for a report of a shooting on Monday...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly South Bend shooting identified
Local celebrity preps for ‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’
Local celebrity preps for ‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’
David Abrams
UPDATE: Human remains found in wooded area in Three Rivers identified

Latest News

The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
A Massachusetts man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend after a good deed.
‘If I win $1M, we are splitting it’: Friends share winning lottery ticket after good deed
Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
‘Days or hours left’: Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol
The Nap Experience is workers a chance to take a break and a nap at work.
Napping at work? The Nap Experience wants you to do exactly that