Advertisement

Groundbreaking for New ATC Headquarters in Nappanee

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Working with R. Yoder Construction, the new ATC Headquarters building will provide 221,000 square feet of RV manufacturing and office space.

ATC CEO, Robert Padden said that the new headquarters will bring jobs and opportunities to the city, while continuing the area’s RV legacy.

Steven Clark, R. Yoder’s General Manager said that he was happy to help keep the RV industry thriving in Nappanee.

“Like anybody, you cheer for your hometown. You know, we take pride in every project, but there is something special when it’s a less than five minute drive from our office, and when it’s people that we know, we go to church with, we’re you know, involved in the community together, and so it’s just an exciting thing to see local jobs stay in your local community and the industry continue to flourish here in Nappanee, Indiana,” Clark said.

The new headquarters will be off East Market Street in Nappanee, right on Historic US 6.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Subaru and its driver were pulled from the St. Joseph River Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River
Police were sent to the 2800 block of Northside Blvd. for a report of a shooting on Monday...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly South Bend shooting identified
Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr.
Wolcottville man charged with rape, battery after holding woman captive for 2 weeks
Alexis Morales and her son Messiah have not been seen or heard from by family or friends since...
UPDATE: Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart County baby, mom
Local celebrity preps for ‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’
Local celebrity preps for ‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’

Latest News

Alexis Morales and Messiah Morales
BREAKING: SUV of missing Elkhart mom and baby found in South Bend
ATC breaks ground on new headquarters in Nappanee, the building will provide of 221,000 sq. ft....
ATC breaks ground on new headquarters in Nappanee
Eric McGinnis, 16, found dead in St. Joe River in 1991
Family demands answers in murder of Benton Harbor teen after case goes unsolved for 30 years
The mask mandate has ended and transportation hubs will now let you travel without a mask.
Mask mandate optional for transportation hubs