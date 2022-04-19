Groundbreaking for New ATC Headquarters in Nappanee

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Working with R. Yoder Construction, the new ATC Headquarters building will provide 221,000 square feet of RV manufacturing and office space.

ATC CEO, Robert Padden said that the new headquarters will bring jobs and opportunities to the city, while continuing the area’s RV legacy.

Steven Clark, R. Yoder’s General Manager said that he was happy to help keep the RV industry thriving in Nappanee.

“Like anybody, you cheer for your hometown. You know, we take pride in every project, but there is something special when it’s a less than five minute drive from our office, and when it’s people that we know, we go to church with, we’re you know, involved in the community together, and so it’s just an exciting thing to see local jobs stay in your local community and the industry continue to flourish here in Nappanee, Indiana,” Clark said.

The new headquarters will be off East Market Street in Nappanee, right on Historic US 6.

