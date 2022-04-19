First Alert Forecast: Back to some clear skies; Even warmer Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and a calm breeze will allow for temperatures to drop into the 30s again. It turns chilly late but remains dry into Wednesday morning. Low of 33 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: After a chilly start the temperatures will rise into the lower 50s for highs by the afternoon. Scattered showers are possible under mostly cloudy skies after about 2pm. A better chance for some steadier shower activity will come in the late evening. Showers continue overnight and into Thursday. High of 53 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph gusting to 30.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers during the morning. A few showers could linger through lunchtime before the clouds and showers will begin to clear. The late afternoon will feature sunshine breaking out and temperatures near 70! It will remain breezy at times. High of 69 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Heading into the end of the week a warm front will lift through Michiana on Friday afternoon and evening. This will bring the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Once the front moves through. The warm and muggy air returns. Highs will approach 80 degrees on Saturday for the Notre Dame Football Blue and Gold Game. Clouds will then increase with showers becoming likely by Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures cooling back down by the end of our 10 day forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, April 18th, 2022

Monday’s High: 39

Monday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: 0.23″

Snowfall: Trace

