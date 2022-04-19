Family demands answers in murder of Benton Harbor teen after case goes unsolved for 30 years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For more than 30 years, the death of Benton Harbor teen Eric McGinnis has been a mystery.

“The reports that we have is that just prior to Eric McGinnis’ death, he had interaction with a white girl, dancing with her,” Civil Rights Attorney Leonard Mungo said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“He was having a thing with a white female at the club, they chased him, caught him, kicked them in the head and he ended up in the water,” Bennie Bowers Jr., McGinnis’ uncle says.

“According to the reports, last seen being chased by white men before his body was found,” Mungo added.

In addition, family members are demanding the U.S. Justice Department to get involved.

“We need results!,” Mungo said.

Initially, McGinnis’ death was ruled an accidental drowning back in 1991.

In October 2021, that changed. The case was reopened by the Michigan Attorney General after a witness reportedly came forward with information that family believe has been withheld by the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety for more than 30 years.

“Your conscious decision at that time to have the evidence that the attorney general’s office has now, you had 30 years ago. You made a decision to say, ‘No, we are not going to proceed with that.’ Why? Because the witness wasn’t credible. But in 2022, guess what? He’s credible…all of a sudden!,” Bowers Jr. said.

On Tuesday, St. Joseph Police confirmed in a statement that “The Attorney General named a subject who they believe caused Mr. McGinnis’ death.”

McGinnis reportedly disappeared after his father dropped him off at a teen club in downtown St. Joseph and was found dead days later in the St. Joe River on May 22nd, 1991.

Since then, attorneys representing McGinnis’ family say there have been at least five others, all African American residents from Benton Harbor who were found dead in and around the St. Joe River.

“All were African American, all from Benton Harbor, all disappeared after last being seen in the predominately white city of St. Joseph,” Mungo says.

All cases family say they believe St. Joe Police tried to cover up including the McGinnis case.

“We assessed that the St. Joe Police Department, the St. Joe community wanted to protect the young white female that had an intimate relationship with this good looking black boy, the young white males that chased Eric and what we feel the third element they wanted to proceed to protect was the systematic racist law enforcement culture that is apparent then in the St. Joe Police Department and apparent now,” Bowers Jr. says.

The name of the subject believed to be responsible for McGinnis’ death has not been named.

The family says they are demanding the Michigan Attorney General to release their report into the death of 16-year-old Eric McGinnis that has now been officially ruled a homicide.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.